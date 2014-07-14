* Indian rupee ends at 60.07/08 per dlr vs 59.93/94 on Friday

* Trading may be range-bound in near term - trader

* Fed Chair's comments on Monday evening watched

By Gaurav Pai

MUMBAI, July 14 The Indian rupee lost ground on Monday against the dollar, bucking the trend among Asian peers, as local shares continued to reel with foreign investors turning sellers amid disappointment over the lack of specifics in the federal budget.

Emerging Asian currencies mostly inched higher on Monday, stabilising after taking a fall late last week, as investor jitters over problems at a Portuguese bank eased.

Caution also prevailed ahead of June consumer inflation data, which was out after market close. The figure stood at 7.31 percent, below a Reuters poll estimate of 7.95 percent.

Data earlier showed the wholesale price index (WPI) easing to a four-month low of 5.43 percent as largely expected.

Investors were also waiting for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony due later on Monday, especially since it comes on the back of an improvement in U.S. data in the second quarter.

"I continue to be a dollar bull, as technicals indicate the pair may not breach the 59.85-60.45 range in the immediate term. Then there is the dollar demand arising from various quarters," said Navin Raghuvanshi, a currency trader at DCB Bank in Mumbai.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.07/08 per dollar compared with 59.93/94 on Friday.

Also hurting the rupee was a fifth straight session of fall in Indian shares after overseas investors sold stocks worth $215.4 million on Friday, after buying a net $1.6 billion in six straight sessions up to Thursday, regulatory data showed.

In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the one-month contract was at 60.34, while the three-month was at 60.87.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Investors await Fed chair's congressional testimony * The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.6 percent * European markets settle after Portugal-led rout * Foreign institutional investor flows * For data on currency futures

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch European diary Indian diary US Diary (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)