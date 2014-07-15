* Indian rupee ends at 60.12/13 per dlr vs 60.07/08 on
Monday
* Trading may be range-bound in near term - traders
* Fed Chair's comments on Tuesday evening watched
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, July 15 The Indian rupee fell for a
second session in a row as dollar demand from state-run banks
for oil-and defence-related payments offset a recovery in shares
after a five-day losing streak.
India's NSE index rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday
as rate-sensitive stocks surged after data late on Monday showed
consumer inflation in June slowed to the lowest since the
figures were published in January 2012.
Traders expect the rupee to remain range-bound in the
near-term, with markets also focused on Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's congressional testimony due later on Tuesday.
"We see the dollar-rupee pair trading steady in the near
term, largely in the range of a rupee," said Uday Bhatt, senior
manager at state-run UCO Bank.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.12/13
per dollar compared with 60.07/08 on Monday.
State-run banks have been mopping up dollars for oil- and
defence-related payments in the recent sessions. Some of this
demand could be for the government's effort to pay Iran a part
of its oil dues, dealers said.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.33/43 , while the three-month was
at 60.85/95
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro falls, after a shaky start predicted for Germany
* Emerging market shares rally on loose monetary policy
expectations
* European shares rose and bond yields dipped
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
