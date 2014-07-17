* Indian rupee dips to 60.18/19 per dollar
* Trading may be range-bound in near term - traders
* State-run banks seen buying dollars
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, July 17 The Indian rupee dipped slightly
on Thursday as dollar buying by state-run banks and the rise in
global oil prices kept the local currency under pressure.
Dealers say the pair will continue to trade in a narrow
range in the immediate future.
Improving sentiment for Asian currencies on the back of
healthy economic growth data from China on Wednesday is expected
to be offset by importers buying the dollar on expectations that
the greenback would not fall any substantially from these
levels.
State-run banks are also mopping up dollars for oil and
defence related payments.
"Volumes have been low and sentiment, dull. The dollar rupee
pair will remain in a narrow range for the rest of this week,"
said a dealer at a state-run bank.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.18/19
per dollar, from its Wednesday closing of 60.12/13.
Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday
as lenders extended gains. The 50-share Nifty rose 0.2
percent.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.35/40, while the three-month was at
60.82/92.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The yen rises on renewed safe-haven inflows
* Indonesia rupiah eases ahead of prez electn results
* Tightening of sanctions on Russia rattles markets
* Foreign institutional investor flows
