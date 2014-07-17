* Indian rupee dips to 60.18/19 per dollar

* Trading may be range-bound in near term - traders

* State-run banks seen buying dollars

By Gaurav Pai

MUMBAI, July 17 The Indian rupee dipped slightly on Thursday as dollar buying by state-run banks and the rise in global oil prices kept the local currency under pressure.

Dealers say the pair will continue to trade in a narrow range in the immediate future.

Improving sentiment for Asian currencies on the back of healthy economic growth data from China on Wednesday is expected to be offset by importers buying the dollar on expectations that the greenback would not fall any substantially from these levels.

State-run banks are also mopping up dollars for oil and defence related payments.

"Volumes have been low and sentiment, dull. The dollar rupee pair will remain in a narrow range for the rest of this week," said a dealer at a state-run bank.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.18/19 per dollar, from its Wednesday closing of 60.12/13.

Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday as lenders extended gains. The 50-share Nifty rose 0.2 percent.

In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the one-month contract was at 60.35/40, while the three-month was at 60.82/92.

FACTORS TO WATCH * The yen rises on renewed safe-haven inflows * Indonesia rupiah eases ahead of prez electn results * Tightening of sanctions on Russia rattles markets * Foreign institutional investor flows * For data on currency futures

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch European diary Indian diary US Diary (Editing by Anand Basu)