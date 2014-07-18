* Indian rupee falls to 60.28/29 per dollar
* Ukraine, Russia sanctions and Gaza unrest affects
sentiment
* Trading may be range-bound in near term - traders
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, July 18 The Indian rupee fell to its
weakest in a month against the dollar, tracking lower emerging
market assets after the downing of a Malaysian airlines jet at
the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors scurrying to defensive
assets.
The rupee fell 0.7 percent for the week, posting its biggest
weekly loss since mid-June when emerging markets had reeled on
worries about the prospect of civil war in Iraq.
Global factors are likely to be the key drivers for the
rupee next week, given the prospect of tensions between Russia
and the West over the downed Malaysian commercial jet.
That could offset signs of improving economic fundamentals
at home. Data on Monday showed consumer prices eased to their
lowest since figures were first published in January 2012, while
other data this month showed improving manufacturing activity
and rising exports.
"The improving momentum in the manufacturing sector should
be supportive of stronger earnings in the corporate sector and
equity portfolio flows by implication," Sanjay Mathur, an
economist at RBS said in a note to clients.
"At the same time, the strength of exports should allay
concerns about INR overvaluation."
The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.28/29
per dollar, from its Thursday close of 60.18/19.
The rupee fell as low as 60.46 to the dollar at one point, a
level last seen on June 18. But the currency pared losses as
Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Friday after
better-than-expected earnings from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
sparked a rally in IT stocks.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.47/57, while the three-month was at
60.97/61.07.
