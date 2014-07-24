* Rupee ends at 60.12/13 per dlr vs 60.0925/1025 on
Wednesday
* Good dollar selling seen by foreign banks but importers
buy
* Some traders suspect cbank also buying dlrs via state
banks
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 24 The Indian rupee ended weaker on
Thursday, retreating from a more than one-week high hit earlier
in the session on the back of month-end dollar demand from
importers and possible intervention by the central bank.
The rupee had inititally gained on sustained foreign fund
inflows into the stock and debt markets and after India on
Wednesday allowed foreign institutional investors to hold more
government debt while reducing the portion available to
long-term investors.
But that was not enough to sustain the gains given heavy
dollar buying by state-run banks to meet month-end import
payment demands of clients, with some traders citing potential
dollar buying by the Reserve Bank of India.
"There was good dollar selling by foreign banks at every
level while there was good bidding from the state-run banks,"
said A. Ajith Kumar, a foreign exchange dealer with Federal
Bank.
"We are likely to continue seeing a 59.80 to 60.50 range for
some more time," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.12/13
per dollar, compared with 60.0925/1025 on Wednesday. The unit
hit 59.98 during the session, its strongest since July 14.
Overseas buying of shares and debt continued with inflows of
$139.5 million and $136.2 million respectively on Wednesday,
taking total investments across the two segments to $24.97
billion so far in 2014.
Foreign buying is helping prop up share markets, which rose
to record highs on Thursday.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.32 while the three-month was at
60.79.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)