* Rupee ends at 60.06/07 per dlr vs 60.1250/1350
* All eyes on the Fed meeting for possible cues
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, July 30 The Indian rupee closed
marginally stronger on Wednesday, continuing a pattern of
range-bound trading as solid foreign inflows into debt and
stocks were offset by month-end dollar demand from importers.
Foreign institutional investors have been net buyers of
shares and debt for nine consecutive sessions as of Monday,
including nearly $500 million on Friday alone, the largest
single-day amount since June 9.
Traders are now awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve policy review and U.S. economic growth data later in the
day, at a time when the dollar index is trading at
six-month highs while the euro is at its lowest since
November.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its
policy review on Tuesday, although traders widely expect
interest rates to remain on hold.
"We do not see the Fed or the RBI announcing anything
unexpected that could alter the near-term outlook for the
rupee," said Uday Bhatt, a senior manager with state-run UCO
Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.06/07
per dollar, compared with 60.1250/1350 on Wednesday.
India's 50-share NSE Nifty rose 0.55 percent,
snapping two days of falls, as some blue-chips rose after their
earnings beat estimates.
But strong buying in shares and debt was offset by dollar
demand from importers to meet month-end commitments, which is
likely to persist through most of this week.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month was at 60.32/42, while the three-month was at
60.80/90.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The greenback trades at a six-month high
* Euro touches fresh eight-month low vs dollar
* MSCI Asia climbs to 6-1/2 year high
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)