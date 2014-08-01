* Rupee ends at 61.18/19 per dlr vs 60.55/56 on Thursday
* All eyes on U.S. jobs data for next cues
* RBI policy review on Tuesday
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Aug 1 The Indian rupee posted its
biggest fall in half a year on Friday, as the rally in the
dollar in global markets spurred banks to buy the greenback for
their corporate clients, prompting mild intervention from the
central bank.
The partially convertible rupee almost breached the
60.19 level, last seen on April 23, tracking broader falls in
Asian currencies.
Whether the dollar sustains those gains depends on U.S.
monthly jobs data due later in the day. Strong U.S. employment
data would strengthen the case for an early interest rate hike
by the Federal Reserve and could benefit the greenback at the
expense of emerging currencies such as the rupee.
"The market was in a complacent mode with elevated asset
prices and this is just a correction of the same," said Samir
Lodha, managing director at QuantArtMarket Solutions, a currency
advisory firm in Mumbai.
"If the U.S. employment data turns out strong, we will see
further correction in the rupee, which will then look for RBI
support," he added.
Traders cited suspicions of modest dollar sales by state-run
banks, as a part of the Reserve Bank of India's efforts to
support the rupee.
The rupee ended at 61.18/19 per dollar against Thursday
close of 60.55/56.
The local currency fell 1.02 percent on the day, its biggest
fall since Jan. 24, during a period when emerging markets were
gripped by risk aversion over China's economy.
For the week, the rupee fell 1.8 percent, its biggest weekly
fall since late August.
Weakness in shares also dampened sentiment, with the
50-share NSE index falling 1.5 percent tracking weaker
global markets.
Little impact was seen from a private survey on Friday
showing factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in 17
months in July and data late on Thursday showing annual
infrastructure sector growth hit a nine-month high
in June.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month was at 61.50/60, while the three-month was at
62.13/23.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)