* Rupee ends at 61.22/23 per dlr vs 61.4950/5050 on
Wednesday
* Mild central bank intervention seen propping up rupee
* Global factors to remain in focus in near-term, say
traders
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 7 The Indian rupee recovered after
hitting a near five-month low on Thursday, aided by dollar sales
by the central bank, but movements in other Asian currencies and
the global geo-political situation will remain key to its
movement in the near-term.
The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run
banks starting at around 61.50 levels to prevent the rupee from
slipping further, three traders said.
The quantum of intervention was not too large, and dealers
doubted if it would mark a clear change from the central bank's
recent dollar buying stance, the dealers added.
Still, the rupee's performance in the near-term will likely
depend on global factors after foreign funds sold $361.54
million worth equities and $426.59 million worth of debt so far
this month.
"The central bank is there to contain volatility as always.
The rupee is tracking the weakness in Asian peers and the string
of U.S. manufacturing data," said Pramod Patil, assistant
vice-president, foreign exchange, at United Overseas Bank.
"Market will watch the China trade data tomorrow and the
geopolitical tensions will remain in focus. The rupee will hold
in a 61.00 to 61.90 range tomorrow," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.22/23
per dollar compared to 61.4950/5050 on Wednesday. The rupee's
1.1 percent fall in the previous session was its biggest
single-day slide since Jan. 24.
The gains came despite a decline in most emerging Asian
currencies on Thursday as growing tensions over Ukraine and
surprisingly weak Australian job data hurt risk appetite, while
the Chinese yuan extended gains in local trade.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.60 while the three-month contract
was at 61.26.
