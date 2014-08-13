* Rupee ends at 61.215/225 per dlr vs 61.08/09
* Stock market gains avert any major slide
* Thursday is the last trading day of the week
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Aug 13 The Indian rupee fell on
Wednesday after higher-than-expected consumer inflation and dull
June industrial output hit sentiment. Emerging market currencies
were also subdued due to weaker retail sales data from China.
Broader losses were, however, capped as domestic shares
managed to edge higher in late trade on the back of brighter
corporate results.
Fund flows are expected to be key for the rupee going
forward, especially in a fluctuating global risk aversion
scenario.
Foreign investors have sold a net $84.14 million in shares
and $966.62 million of debt in August so far, as per official
data.
"Despite the weak IIP (industrial output) numbers, the
outlook on foreign funds flows into India is not so bad. I
expect the dollar-rupee to stabilize at these levels in the near
term," said Vishweshwara M., assistant general manager,
treasury, at Karnataka Bank in Mumbai.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
61.215/225 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of
61.08/09.
Sentiment was hit after retail inflation edged
up to 7.96 percent in July from 7.31 percent a month earlier,
according to data on Tuesday.
Traders will now wait for July Wholesale Price Inflation
numbers due on Thursday. A Reuters poll predicts
that WPI likely eased to 5.10 percent in July from 5.43 percent
the month before.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.53/58, while the three-month
contract was at 62.13/62.23
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Sterling falls on BOE Inflation Report, wages data
* Asian currencies slid on weaker China economic data
* European shares rise on easier oil
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)