* INR ends at 61.40/41 per dlr versus 61.3950/4050
* Traders expect sentiment for rupee to remain positive
* Signals from U.S. employment data crucial, say traders
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Nov 3 The Indian rupee ducked the fall
in Asian currencies to end little-changed on Monday, as
continued foreign fund flows offset nervousness about a
weakening Chinese economy and the dollar's strength after the
Bank of Japan's stimulus announcement.
In recent sessions, falls in the rupee have been capped
after continued strong foreign inflows helped send domestic
shares to consecutive record highs and 10-year bond yields
to more than 14-month highs.
Global factors, including the European Central Bank policy
meeting on Thursday and the U.S. monthly jobs data on Friday,
will likely determine the rupee's direction. Adding to the
caution in positions, local markets will be closed on Tuesday
and Thursday for holidays.
"India is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the yen
carry-trade," said Anindya Banerjee, a currency analyst at Kotak
Securities.
"On the day when the yen fell the most, it is obvious that
the rupee will relatively be the better performer among Asian
currencies."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.40/41
per dollar, almost the same as its Friday close of 61.3950/4050.
Markets will be closed on Tuesday and Thursday for local
holidays.
Domestic data showing a modest pickup in Indian factory
activity in October, according to the HSBC Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), failed to have
much of an impact
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.59/69, while the three-month
contract was at 62.19/29.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen hits seven-year high vs $, two-year high vs euro
* The Malaysian ringgit nears a nine-month low
* $ rose past 113 yen for the first time in 7 years
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)