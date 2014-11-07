* Rupee ends at 61.6425/6525 per dlr versus 61.41/42 prev
close
* Dollar index firms up to near 4-1/2 year high
* All eyes now on U.S. employment data due after market
hours
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Nov 7 The Indian rupee fell to a
three-week low on Friday, continuing to track falls in emerging
market currencies as sentiment turned cautious ahead of key U.S.
jobs data that could help determine the timing of any U.S.
interest rate hikes.
Unlike domestic bonds and shares, the rupee fell during the
week tracking global gains in the dollar due to fears the
Federal Reserve would move earlier than expected to tighten
monetary policy.
The rupee fell 0.45 percent against the dollar in the
holiday-shortened week, posting its second consecutive weekly
fall.
U.S. employers were expected to have added 231,000 new jobs
to their payrolls in October, with the unemployment rate
forecast to hold steady at a six-year low of 5.9 percent.
"If the U.S. data turns out to be as good as market expects
it to be, then the rupee could come under pressure in the coming
sessions," said Uday Bhatt, a currency trader at UCO Bank in
Mumbai.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
61.6425/6525 per dollar, weaker from Wednesday's close of
61.41/42, after earlier falling to as much as 61.6750, its
lowest since Oct. 17.
The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday.
Falls came after the dollar firmed to near a 4-1/2 year high
against a basket of currencies on Friday.
Still, recent falls in the rupee are smaller than other in
emerging market currencies. The local unit has fallen around
0.44 percent against the greenback month-to-date, while most
other Asian majors have fallen 0.75 to 2 percent.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.91/62.01, while the three-month
contract was at 62.47/57.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Rouble more than 10 percent lower this week
* Won posts largest weekly loss in almost 1-1/2 years
* Euro near 2-year low after Draghi
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
(Editing by Sunil Nair)