By Neha Dasgupta and Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 20 Fresh fears over the impact of
retrospective taxation rattled foreign investors and Indian
markets on Monday, traders said, as stocks fell for a fourth
consecutive day and the rupee hit its weakest in more than a
month.
The benchmark BSE index fell as much as 2.25
percent, its biggest fall since March 26. The index
provisionally ended down 1.95 percent, while the NSE index
fell 1.83 percent.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had said it
would move towards a tax-friendly regime to boost much needed
foreign investment in India, media reports over the weekend said
tax authorities have sent fresh notices to some companies
including Vodafone Group.
Funds themselves are already fretting over unexpected tax
bills, as asset managers receive demands for minimum alternative
tax (MAT) - a form of corporate taxation on profits.
"There are funds which have received tax notices from the
government. Who would bear the cost - asset managers or
investors?" a fund manager with a foreign bank told Reuters.
Broad global dollar strength also added to the fall in the
Indian currency.
At 0959 GMT, the partially convertible rupee was
trading at 62.8250/8350 per dollar after falling to 62.9150, its
lowest since March 16. The currency posted its biggest intraday
fall since Dec. 16.
The rupee had closed at 62.36/37 on Friday.
There was some talk that state-owned banks had sold dollars
on behalf of the central bank to cap the rupee's fall around
62.90 levels, three traders said on Monday.
