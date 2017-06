MUMBAI The rupee was under pressure in early trade on Wednesday as traders expect month-end dollar demand from state-run oil refiners and a weaker euro, but losses may be kept in check by higher stocks.

At 9.07 a.m, the rupee was at 57.06/07 after opening stronger at 56.98. It ended trade at 57.02 on Tuesday, not far the record low of 57.32 hit on Friday.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)