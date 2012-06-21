(Updates with details, background)
MUMBAI, June 21 The Indian rupee fell on
Thursday to its lowest since hitting a record low against the
dollar on May 31, as disappointment about the scope of U.S.
Federal Reserve's bond purchases and weak HSBC factory data from
China hit global risk assets.
Traders were on watch for any potential intervention from
the Reserve Bank of India to defend the currency, as the renewed
global risk aversion comes at a time of deep uncertainty about
India's fiscal and economic outlooks.
The RBI disappointed domestic markets by keeping interest
rates on hold on Monday, the same day when Fitch Ratings cut the
country's outlook to "negative", becoming the second credit
agency to threaten India's investment grade rating.
The focus has shifted to the government, which faces a
daunting task of reviving faltering economic growth while
ensuring its current account and budget deficits do not widen
any further.
Analysts do not expect much action until the presidential
elections on July 19, a largely ceremonial post, but one for
which Finance Minister Pranab Mukerhjee is the ruling Congress
Party's nominee.
"With the monsoon getting delayed and reforms likely to take
a backseat till the Presidential elections are over, I think the
pressure on rupee will come from domestic sources," said K.N.
Dey, director at Basix Forex.
At 10:27 a.m., the rupee was at 56.44/45 to the
dollar versus its 56.15/16 close on Wednesday. It fell to 56.49
in early trade, just above its record low of 56.52 hit on May
31.
The rupee's fall reverses the mild gains against the dollar
seen in June after a tough last month in which the currency hit
a string of record lows.
The currency now remains vulnerable to any flare-ups of
global risk aversion, while also subject to domestic challenges.
Fitch and S&P have highlighted the growing unease from
investors about the lack of visible reform moves by the
government despite a toxic macroeconomic cocktail of slowing
growth and high inflation.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao this week
said the central bank will continue to intervene in the currency
markets to curb volatility, blaming the rupee's falls on both
global and domestic factors.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editng by Rafael Nam)