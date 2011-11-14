Nov 14 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 24 to Oct 28, 2011 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
24 2,326 1,488 1,112 236 212 268
25 3,293 1,809 1,689 136 216 248
28 3,980 1,533 889 491 421 337
--------------------------------------------------------------
9,599 4,830 3,690 863 849 853
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
24 7,118 7,707 1,350 2,847 1,262 60
25 6,917 8,202 1,340 2,343 1,623 214
28 6,831 5,882 554 3,383 3,219 258
--------------------------------------------------------------
20,866 21,791 3,244 8,573 6,104 532
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
24 3,059 1,873 656 233 346 230
25 2,751 1,927 1,297 140 248 190
28 3,383 2,453 1,003 495 472 297
--------------------------------------------------------------
9,193 6,253 2,956 868 1,066 717
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
24 6,602 7,903 1,401 2,911 1,351 64
25 6,728 7,007 1,501 2,305 1,786 229
28 6,451 6,610 603 3,569 3,241 227
--------------------------------------------------------------
19,781 21,520 3,505 8,785 6,378 520
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 50.0845 rupees source RBI reference rate
.