Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Dec 19 to Dec 23, 2011 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 19 2,683 581 516 275 195 209 20 2,328 538 441 141 251 173 21 2,548 950 574 347 166 118 22 2,159 1,040 239 171 281 227 23 2,624 854 660 112 146 121 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,342 3,963 2,430 1,046 1,039 848 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 19 5,081 5,311 665 1,829 2,506 71 20 4,592 5,385 893 2,001 1,991 57 21 5,498 7,166 781 2,454 1,715 103 22 5,098 6,153 1,050 2,017 1,068 225 23 4,781 4,240 506 1,439 1,967 261 -------------------------------------------------------------- 25,050 28,255 3,895 9,740 9,247 717 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 19 2,527 1,160 507 289 245 211 20 2,538 1,120 309 114 225 191 21 2,830 1,262 580 349 176 134 22 2,719 1,113 500 224 307 236 23 2,942 1,025 555 110 199 122 -------------------------------------------------------------- 13,556 5,680 2,451 1,086 1,152 894 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 19 4,744 5,365 494 1,829 2,482 55 20 4,066 4,880 747 2,013 2,024 58 21 5,078 7,552 1,034 2,433 1,826 72 22 4,390 7,776 1,355 1,818 1,154 231 23 4,424 4,729 608 1,448 1,925 261 -------------------------------------------------------------- 22,702 30,302 4,238 9,541 9,411 677 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 52.7838 rupees source RBI reference rate .