UPDATE 1-China to make 1st overseas debt issuance after Moody's downgrade
* Fundraising includes rare dollar-denominated bond issue (Adds context, comments)
Jan 13 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Dec 26, 2011 to Dec 30, 2011 (All Figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 26 1,280 535 566 85 50 48 27 1,809 950 718 155 88 76 28 3,695 1,529 1,286 531 216 246 29 2,603 940 775 344 267 340 30 3,217 2,208 1,108 127 204 301 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,604 6,162 4,453 1,242 825 1,011 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 26 2,901 2,064 158 787 432 48 27 5,394 4,977 727 1,027 1,126 213 28 7,468 5,194 437 2,002 2,272 149 29 5,858 5,465 804 2,203 2,157 222 30 7,519 5,450 1,251 1,588 1,536 241 -------------------------------------------------------------- 29,140 23,150 3,377 7,607 7,523 873 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 26 825 1,356 535 81 126 51 27 2,615 1,091 567 152 86 74 28 3,081 1,958 1,536 543 235 236 29 2,481 1,445 751 332 483 298 30 3,501 1,767 1,885 125 360 290 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,503 7,617 5,274 1,233 1,290 949 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 26 2,626 1,968 160 857 413 50 27 4,563 5,903 925 955 1,287 205 28 6,161 5,470 1,095 1,831 2,439 257 29 5,111 7,063 1,014 2,156 2,276 226 30 6,626 6,328 999 1,530 1,544 276 -------------------------------------------------------------- 25,087 26,732 4,193 7,329 7,959 1,014 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 51.4310 rupees source RBI reference rate .
* Fundraising includes rare dollar-denominated bond issue (Adds context, comments)
June 13 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 3 bids for 19.25 billion rupees ($298.87 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)