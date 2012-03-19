Mar 19 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 27 to Mar 02, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
27 4,363 1,568 1,017 340 477 257
28 2,544 1,139 1,537 234 377 352
29 3,784 2,587 1,320 520 496 490
01 2,727 1,121 174 261 274 296
02 2,856 1,159 392 152 145 154
--------------------------------------------------------------
16,274 7,574 4,440 1,507 1,769 1,549
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
27 7,960 7,011 487 5,572 2,154 255
28 6,646 8,649 584 4,944 1,582 58
29 6,841 12,242 990 4,667 2,041 237
01 5,581 8,228 1,229 3,202 1,396 115
02 6,346 6,945 646 3,051 1,471 137
--------------------------------------------------------------
33,374 43,075 3,936 21,436 8,644 802
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
27 3,188 2,336 1,623 331 472 262
28 2,345 2,131 802 241 377 351
29 4,693 1,686 1,599 528 479 504
01 2,810 1,018 262 261 282 310
02 3,275 902 264 150 158 155
--------------------------------------------------------------
16,311 8,073 4,550 1,511 1,768 1,582
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
27 7,080 7,575 1,080 5,519 2,163 260
28 6,450 9,365 661 4,886 1,546 72
29 6,470 12,366 1,007 4,638 1,991 201
01 5,685 9,351 1,205 3,195 1,333 122
02 6,175 6,290 816 2,958 1,399 190
--------------------------------------------------------------
31,860 44,947 4,769 21,196 8,432 845
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 50.1245 rupees source RBI reference rate
.