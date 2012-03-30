Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
Mar 30 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Mar 12 to Mar 16, 2012 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 12 2,863 641 403 236 243 206 13 2,472 715 446 241 244 204 14 2,825 666 278 231 429 341 15 3,039 1,191 361 213 333 323 16 2,452 843 435 156 143 174 -------------------------------------------------------------- 13,651 4,056 1,923 1,077 1,392 1,248 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 12 5,962 8,795 642 2,455 1,874 57 13 6,112 6,623 596 2,786 1,205 91 14 5,959 7,130 741 3,336 1,055 75 15 7,201 8,889 893 3,332 1,419 288 16 6,821 6,422 591 2,400 1,000 116 -------------------------------------------------------------- 32,055 37,859 3,463 14,309 6,553 627 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 12 2,614 1,330 339 244 320 208 13 2,379 1,366 332 242 261 210 14 2,116 1,471 404 233 447 321 15 3,047 1,923 445 214 376 329 16 2,690 1,353 281 158 186 184 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,846 7,443 1,801 1,091 1,590 1,252 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 12 5,775 8,602 691 2,529 1,954 66 13 5,849 6,753 542 2,782 1,210 94 14 5,878 8,008 714 3,313 1,065 80 15 6,603 10,114 950 3,376 1,335 299 16 6,514 7,238 559 2,629 998 140 -------------------------------------------------------------- 30,619 40,715 3,456 14,629 6,562 679 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 51.1565 rupees source RBI reference rate .
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.