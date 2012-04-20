Apr 20 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Apr 03 to Apr 04, 2012 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 03 3,691 1,244 746 484 219 332 04 2,518 952 418 214 491 450 -------------------------------------------------------------- 6,209 2,196 1,164 698 710 782 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 03 7,914 8,992 956 3,858 1,603 107 04 5,877 7,345 1,031 3,970 1,540 449 -------------------------------------------------------------- 13,791 16,337 1,987 7,828 3,143 556 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 03 4,438 1,816 450 482 617 357 04 2,390 1,387 341 209 567 404 -------------------------------------------------------------- 6,828 3,203 791 691 1,184 761 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 03 7,380 9,864 936 4,257 1,608 109 04 5,471 6,735 1,223 3,947 1,520 500 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,851 16,599 2,159 8,204 3,128 609 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 51.9995 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note: (2/4/2012 being Annual Closing Day, 5/4/2012 and 6/4/2012 being holidays on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively)