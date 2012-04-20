Apr 20 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Apr 03 to Apr 04, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
03 3,691 1,244 746 484 219 332
04 2,518 952 418 214 491 450
--------------------------------------------------------------
6,209 2,196 1,164 698 710 782
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
03 7,914 8,992 956 3,858 1,603 107
04 5,877 7,345 1,031 3,970 1,540 449
--------------------------------------------------------------
13,791 16,337 1,987 7,828 3,143 556
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
03 4,438 1,816 450 482 617 357
04 2,390 1,387 341 209 567 404
--------------------------------------------------------------
6,828 3,203 791 691 1,184 761
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
03 7,380 9,864 936 4,257 1,608 109
04 5,471 6,735 1,223 3,947 1,520 500
--------------------------------------------------------------
12,851 16,599 2,159 8,204 3,128 609
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 51.9995 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
Note: (2/4/2012 being Annual Closing Day, 5/4/2012 and 6/4/2012
being holidays on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday
respectively)