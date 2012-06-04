Jun 4 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 14 to May 18, 2012 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- May 14 2,423 992 240 530 174 195 15 2,537 1,070 386 300 197 204 16 2,478 1,379 340 202 281 391 17 2,237 834 473 214 121 144 18 2,469 1,163 306 142 249 252 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,144 5,438 1,745 1,388 1,022 1,186 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- May 14 5,503 7,485 1,062 3,081 1,262 82 15 6,465 8,816 1,059 3,088 1,084 102 16 6,229 10,195 1,077 3,775 1,394 118 17 6,748 7,073 777 3,423 944 171 18 6,558 7,942 731 3,169 1,188 54 -------------------------------------------------------------- 31,503 41,511 4,706 16,536 5,872 527 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- May 14 2,435 1,056 283 525 162 192 15 2,394 1,410 494 303 205 205 16 1,990 1,641 368 158 295 374 17 2,303 1,769 196 217 121 144 18 2,231 1,540 495 135 251 247 -------------------------------------------------------------- 11,353 7,416 1,836 1,338 1,034 1,162 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- May 14 5,259 7,914 1,160 3,082 1,155 106 15 6,128 8,818 1,282 3,100 1,053 99 16 6,195 10,921 1,266 3,782 1,217 123 17 5,901 7,078 925 3,415 986 180 18 6,606 9,016 847 3,175 1,165 52 -------------------------------------------------------------- 30,089 43,747 5,480 16,554 5,576 560 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5155 rupees source RBI reference rate .