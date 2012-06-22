Jun 22 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 04 to Jun 08, 2012 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 04 1,836 694 382 339 256 86 05 1,717 610 550 144 226 419 06 1,852 852 408 347 336 133 07 2,240 931 613 195 218 321 08 2,399 847 489 181 240 267 -------------------------------------------------------------- 10,044 3,934 2,442 1,206 1,276 1,226 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 04 5,096 7,532 500 2,765 815 182 05 5,195 6,428 715 3,636 863 87 06 5,464 5,803 448 3,643 1,445 225 07 5,879 5,985 422 4,268 1,290 349 08 5,512 5,572 848 3,452 1,246 199 -------------------------------------------------------------- 27,146 31,320 2,933 17,764 5,659 1,042 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 04 2,223 1,345 350 340 406 85 05 2,082 952 181 134 223 410 06 2,168 1,062 204 345 320 137 07 2,347 1,421 315 196 242 318 08 2,559 1,451 295 182 224 276 -------------------------------------------------------------- 11,379 6,231 1,345 1,197 1,415 1,226 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 04 4,929 7,867 739 2,927 1,238 172 05 4,893 6,667 957 3,621 746 85 06 5,313 6,192 687 3,660 1,483 226 07 5,400 6,044 689 4,296 1,222 357 08 5,298 5,675 835 3,479 1,146 198 -------------------------------------------------------------- 25,833 32,445 3,907 17,983 5,835 1,038 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 56.4178 rupees source RBI reference rate .