Jun 22 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 04 to Jun 08, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
04 1,836 694 382 339 256 86
05 1,717 610 550 144 226 419
06 1,852 852 408 347 336 133
07 2,240 931 613 195 218 321
08 2,399 847 489 181 240 267
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,044 3,934 2,442 1,206 1,276 1,226
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
04 5,096 7,532 500 2,765 815 182
05 5,195 6,428 715 3,636 863 87
06 5,464 5,803 448 3,643 1,445 225
07 5,879 5,985 422 4,268 1,290 349
08 5,512 5,572 848 3,452 1,246 199
--------------------------------------------------------------
27,146 31,320 2,933 17,764 5,659 1,042
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
04 2,223 1,345 350 340 406 85
05 2,082 952 181 134 223 410
06 2,168 1,062 204 345 320 137
07 2,347 1,421 315 196 242 318
08 2,559 1,451 295 182 224 276
--------------------------------------------------------------
11,379 6,231 1,345 1,197 1,415 1,226
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
04 4,929 7,867 739 2,927 1,238 172
05 4,893 6,667 957 3,621 746 85
06 5,313 6,192 687 3,660 1,483 226
07 5,400 6,044 689 4,296 1,222 357
08 5,298 5,675 835 3,479 1,146 198
--------------------------------------------------------------
25,833 32,445 3,907 17,983 5,835 1,038
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 56.4178 rupees source RBI reference rate
.