Jun 29 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 11 to Jun 15, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
11 2,397 799 564 537 318 232
12 1,852 968 442 217 219 185
13 2,108 548 260 340 204 197
14 1,674 669 358 349 301 277
15 2,001 749 579 93 378 377
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,032 3,733 2,203 1,536 1,420 1,268
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
11 6,031 6,582 557 3,835 1,031 95
12 6,418 6,256 842 4,418 634 62
13 5,727 6,837 308 3,850 1,414 36
14 5,518 6,074 488 4,089 973 151
15 5,205 6,240 666 3,822 1,997 53
--------------------------------------------------------------
28,899 31,989 2,861 20,014 6,049 397
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
11 2,724 1,094 492 537 304 235
12 2,052 1,508 370 208 217 188
13 1,899 1,259 267 333 308 210
14 1,757 1,092 305 346 250 325
15 2,097 1,529 466 98 378 367
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,529 6,482 1,900 1,522 1,457 1,325
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
11 5,859 6,563 422 3,846 978 94
12 6,259 6,849 847 4,413 550 70
13 5,430 6,772 466 3,917 1,282 37
14 5,113 6,602 487 4,091 950 151
15 4,921 6,373 567 3,745 2,031 52
--------------------------------------------------------------
27,582 33,159 2,789 20,012 5,791 404
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 56.3090 rupees source RBI reference rate
.