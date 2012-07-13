Jul 13 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 25 to Jun 29, 2012 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 25 2,690 1,248 1,035 419 615 617 26 2,300 1,015 1,036 221 374 349 27 3,475 1,654 1,064 353 548 511 28 2,898 1,279 1,002 168 456 722 29 3,666 2,492 1,378 119 580 402 -------------------------------------------------------------- 15,029 7,688 5,515 1,280 2,573 2,601 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 25 6,688 6,916 821 2,946 1,146 148 26 6,703 7,284 728 3,925 1,140 100 27 6,948 7,274 498 4,357 2,178 220 28 5,599 8,943 1,747 4,734 2,134 222 29 9,558 9,149 737 3,873 2,239 169 -------------------------------------------------------------- 35,496 39,566 4,531 19,835 8,837 859 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 25 2,795 2,097 473 419 628 587 26 2,497 1,808 663 217 364 355 27 2,366 2,384 1,354 355 595 521 28 2,413 2,071 720 165 742 1,169 29 3,135 3,063 1,513 117 627 427 -------------------------------------------------------------- 13,206 11,423 4,723 1,273 2,956 3,059 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 25 6,528 7,976 789 2,977 1,008 151 26 6,178 7,974 970 3,947 1,129 105 27 6,312 7,856 671 4,333 2,100 287 28 5,192 9,131 1,942 4,425 2,169 212 29 9,366 9,745 863 3,926 2,216 163 -------------------------------------------------------------- 33,576 42,682 5,235 19,608 8,622 918 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 55.6985 rupees source RBI reference rate .