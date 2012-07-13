Jul 13 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 25 to Jun 29, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
25 2,690 1,248 1,035 419 615 617
26 2,300 1,015 1,036 221 374 349
27 3,475 1,654 1,064 353 548 511
28 2,898 1,279 1,002 168 456 722
29 3,666 2,492 1,378 119 580 402
--------------------------------------------------------------
15,029 7,688 5,515 1,280 2,573 2,601
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
25 6,688 6,916 821 2,946 1,146 148
26 6,703 7,284 728 3,925 1,140 100
27 6,948 7,274 498 4,357 2,178 220
28 5,599 8,943 1,747 4,734 2,134 222
29 9,558 9,149 737 3,873 2,239 169
--------------------------------------------------------------
35,496 39,566 4,531 19,835 8,837 859
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
25 2,795 2,097 473 419 628 587
26 2,497 1,808 663 217 364 355
27 2,366 2,384 1,354 355 595 521
28 2,413 2,071 720 165 742 1,169
29 3,135 3,063 1,513 117 627 427
--------------------------------------------------------------
13,206 11,423 4,723 1,273 2,956 3,059
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
25 6,528 7,976 789 2,977 1,008 151
26 6,178 7,974 970 3,947 1,129 105
27 6,312 7,856 671 4,333 2,100 287
28 5,192 9,131 1,942 4,425 2,169 212
29 9,366 9,745 863 3,926 2,216 163
--------------------------------------------------------------
33,576 42,682 5,235 19,608 8,622 918
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.6985 rupees source RBI reference rate
.