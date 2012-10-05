Oct 5 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Sep 17 to Sep 21, 2012 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 17 3,114 2,933 936 532 647 634 18 3,121 2,116 852 541 401 204 20 3,046 1,021 421 495 469 243 21 3,723 2,314 913 308 329 137 -------------------------------------------------------------- 13,004 8,384 3,122 1,876 1,846 1,218 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 17 7,953 9,048 3,325 3,326 1,223 496 18 8,720 8,839 1,458 4,211 1,573 69 20 6,619 7,485 492 4,283 2,160 209 21 9,862 8,297 896 3,684 1,082 276 -------------------------------------------------------------- 33,154 33,669 6,171 15,504 6,038 1,050 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 17 2,652 2,735 1,153 345 471 626 18 3,325 1,448 1,269 355 243 193 20 2,450 1,065 475 289 296 261 21 3,007 2,484 1,194 133 139 137 -------------------------------------------------------------- 11,434 7,732 4,091 1,122 1,149 1,217 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 17 7,936 8,822 1,845 3,382 1,340 512 18 8,495 8,463 1,734 4,210 1,668 76 20 6,611 7,366 418 4,290 2,115 204 21 9,836 8,156 814 3,677 1,177 264 -------------------------------------------------------------- 32,878 32,807 4,811 15,559 6,300 1,056 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 51.6185 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note : 19-Sep-12 being holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi