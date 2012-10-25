Oct 25 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 01 to Oct 05, 2012 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 01 2,304 1,762 454 835 339 148 03 3,180 2,317 281 848 541 326 04 2,454 2,075 386 650 259 75 05 3,288 1,955 443 308 287 116 -------------------------------------------------------------- 11,226 8,109 1,564 2,641 1,426 665 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 01 6,139 6,678 875 3,472 2,048 122 03 7,425 7,824 999 4,829 1,502 83 04 7,585 6,620 1,079 4,113 1,731 306 05 8,016 6,415 577 3,244 1,049 305 -------------------------------------------------------------- 29,165 27,537 3,530 15,658 6,330 816 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 01 2,251 1,258 613 643 177 146 03 3,009 1,634 1,243 663 373 327 04 2,518 1,481 1,219 460 70 76 05 2,929 1,335 1,301 126 105 121 -------------------------------------------------------------- 10,707 5,708 4,376 1,892 725 670 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 01 5,877 6,589 1,303 3,495 1,929 125 03 7,522 7,896 1,011 4,873 1,402 97 04 7,546 7,134 1,332 4,121 1,685 318 05 7,778 6,303 577 3,233 1,068 314 -------------------------------------------------------------- 28,723 27,922 4,223 15,722 6,084 854 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 53.6300 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note :- 02/10/2012 being holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti