Oct 25 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 01 to Oct 05, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
01 2,304 1,762 454 835 339 148
03 3,180 2,317 281 848 541 326
04 2,454 2,075 386 650 259 75
05 3,288 1,955 443 308 287 116
--------------------------------------------------------------
11,226 8,109 1,564 2,641 1,426 665
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
01 6,139 6,678 875 3,472 2,048 122
03 7,425 7,824 999 4,829 1,502 83
04 7,585 6,620 1,079 4,113 1,731 306
05 8,016 6,415 577 3,244 1,049 305
--------------------------------------------------------------
29,165 27,537 3,530 15,658 6,330 816
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
01 2,251 1,258 613 643 177 146
03 3,009 1,634 1,243 663 373 327
04 2,518 1,481 1,219 460 70 76
05 2,929 1,335 1,301 126 105 121
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,707 5,708 4,376 1,892 725 670
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
01 5,877 6,589 1,303 3,495 1,929 125
03 7,522 7,896 1,011 4,873 1,402 97
04 7,546 7,134 1,332 4,121 1,685 318
05 7,778 6,303 577 3,233 1,068 314
--------------------------------------------------------------
28,723 27,922 4,223 15,722 6,084 854
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.6300 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
Note :- 02/10/2012 being holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti