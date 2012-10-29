Oct 29 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 08 to Oct 12, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
08 1,716 1,801 254 451 352 146
09 2,415 1,991 368 437 274 54
10 2,344 2,207 749 541 336 90
11 2,255 1,852 592 320 274 52
12 2,200 1,409 524 282 485 296
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,930 9,260 2,487 2,031 1,721 638
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
08 6,453 3,337 663 3,943 1,176 70
09 7,601 6,815 581 3,931 1,390 86
10 7,463 6,149 565 4,168 1,080 130
11 6,576 6,899 279 4,287 1,119 89
12 6,150 5,385 315 4,526 740 66
--------------------------------------------------------------
34,243 28,585 2,403 20,855 5,505 441
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
08 1,286 1,498 551 258 148 136
09 2,632 734 957 253 92 50
10 2,174 1,235 1,189 354 183 83
11 2,502 1,140 796 132 90 63
12 2,427 881 866 96 301 305
--------------------------------------------------------------
11,021 5,488 4,359 1,093 814 637
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
08 6,317 3,427 638 3,959 1,128 68
09 7,455 6,557 748 3,949 1,599 86
10 7,346 6,821 734 4,208 1,176 136
11 6,596 7,042 326 4,273 1,072 96
12 5,980 5,317 390 4,523 800 65
--------------------------------------------------------------
33,694 29,164 2,836 20,912 5,775 451
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.8065 rupees source RBI reference rate
.