Nov 2 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 15 to Oct 19, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
15 1,930 1,772 435 637 346 97
16 2,631 1,773 490 376 324 129
17 2,478 1,174 234 402 333 135
18 2,131 1,967 543 493 460 48
19 2,751 2,339 551 452 380 106
--------------------------------------------------------------
11,921 9,025 2,253 2,360 1,843 515
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
15 5,843 5,689 471 4,309 1,504 81
16 6,922 6,517 445 4,296 1,131 66
17 6,159 5,869 436 4,317 1,582 64
18 6,475 5,798 415 4,237 1,445 89
19 8,097 6,697 732 3,477 1,644 128
--------------------------------------------------------------
33,496 30,570 2,499 20,636 7,306 428
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
15 1,843 1,195 642 452 180 102
16 2,076 1,220 1,221 186 149 154
17 1,973 848 762 215 147 128
18 1,966 1,065 693 210 189 46
19 2,450 1,483 1,121 176 107 100
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,308 5,811 4,439 1,239 772 530
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
15 5,806 5,701 485 4,284 1,512 86
16 6,769 6,437 501 4,296 1,264 51
17 5,993 5,800 560 4,371 1,528 71
18 6,525 5,831 554 4,108 1,288 97
19 7,835 6,603 820 3,401 1,666 152
--------------------------------------------------------------
32,928 30,372 2,920 20,460 7,258 457
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.6645 rupees source RBI reference rate
.