Nov 9 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 22 to Oct 25, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
22 3,414 1,918 728 1,088 736 80
23 3,162 1,776 1,058 920 1,323 670
25 4,159 1,738 566 1,123 842 175
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,735 5,432 2,352 3,131 2,901 925
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
22 7,628 7,432 620 2,823 1,436 49
23 5,409 6,623 1,196 3,033 1,862 157
25 6,485 6,206 1,034 4,319 1,659 210
--------------------------------------------------------------
19,522 20,261 2,850 10,175 4,957 416
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
22 3,163 1,309 714 418 83 85
23 2,203 1,939 949 256 661 642
25 2,848 1,409 1,076 448 215 174
--------------------------------------------------------------
8,214 4,657 2,739 1,122 959 901
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
22 7,379 7,875 840 2,824 1,497 59
23 4,952 7,319 1,268 3,020 1,873 161
25 6,116 6,502 1,130 4,344 1,626 209
--------------------------------------------------------------
18,447 21,696 3,238 10,188 4,996 429
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3400 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
NOTE : 24/10/2012 and 26/10/2012 being holidays on account of
Dasara and Bakri Id, respectively.