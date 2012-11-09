Nov 9 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 22 to Oct 25, 2012 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 22 3,414 1,918 728 1,088 736 80 23 3,162 1,776 1,058 920 1,323 670 25 4,159 1,738 566 1,123 842 175 -------------------------------------------------------------- 10,735 5,432 2,352 3,131 2,901 925 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 22 7,628 7,432 620 2,823 1,436 49 23 5,409 6,623 1,196 3,033 1,862 157 25 6,485 6,206 1,034 4,319 1,659 210 -------------------------------------------------------------- 19,522 20,261 2,850 10,175 4,957 416 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 22 3,163 1,309 714 418 83 85 23 2,203 1,939 949 256 661 642 25 2,848 1,409 1,076 448 215 174 -------------------------------------------------------------- 8,214 4,657 2,739 1,122 959 901 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 22 7,379 7,875 840 2,824 1,497 59 23 4,952 7,319 1,268 3,020 1,873 161 25 6,116 6,502 1,130 4,344 1,626 209 -------------------------------------------------------------- 18,447 21,696 3,238 10,188 4,996 429 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3400 rupees source RBI reference rate . NOTE : 24/10/2012 and 26/10/2012 being holidays on account of Dasara and Bakri Id, respectively.