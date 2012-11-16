Nov 16 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 29 to Nov 02, 2012 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 29 5,022 2,613 1,470 983 879 198 30 3,277 3,014 735 1,053 988 443 31 3,091 3,161 958 998 866 199 01 2,329 1,628 175 803 737 67 02 2,853 1,729 210 778 857 137 -------------------------------------------------------------- 16,572 12,145 3,548 4,615 4,327 1,044 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 29 8,582 6,743 1,038 3,865 1,855 752 30 6,732 7,380 760 3,049 2,318 55 31 8,430 7,584 618 3,528 1,604 130 01 6,019 7,441 764 3,285 1,241 60 02 6,716 6,789 686 3,428 1,390 46 -------------------------------------------------------------- 36,479 35,937 3,866 17,155 8,408 1,043 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 29 3,271 2,892 1,566 314 232 192 30 2,503 1,710 1,333 391 333 426 31 2,632 1,411 1,689 335 203 197 01 1,722 905 462 140 74 68 02 2,109 1,022 445 113 202 142 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,237 7,940 5,495 1,293 1,044 1,025 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 29 8,676 6,961 1,289 3,804 1,890 826 30 6,638 8,257 1,243 3,066 2,190 65 31 8,324 8,127 936 3,543 1,544 140 01 6,002 7,490 1,004 9,806 1,270 79 02 6,524 6,639 845 3,394 1,468 47 -------------------------------------------------------------- 36,164 37,474 5,317 23,613 8,362 1,157 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9915 rupees source RBI reference rate .