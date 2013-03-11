Mar 11 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Feb 18 to 22, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 18 1,672 995 484 272 75 74 20 2,341 847 870 716 233 186 21 2,709 946 330 276 281 150 22 3,985 1,608 445 237 114 166 -------------------------------------------------------------- 10,707 4,396 2,129 1,501 703 576 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 18 4,400 2,706 1,277 2,982 494 112 20 4,595 4,380 229 4,138 1,588 82 21 5,505 4,883 449 4,373 1,633 197 22 7,575 5,566 635 3,858 944 126 -------------------------------------------------------------- 22,075 17,535 2,590 15,351 4,659 517 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 18 1,497 1,161 378 326 88 85 20 2,635 895 590 718 236 206 21 2,094 918 758 274 291 156 22 3,964 2,163 612 239 130 176 -------------------------------------------------------------- 10,190 5,137 2,338 1,557 745 623 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 18 4,155 3,135 1,387 3,001 519 98 20 4,427 4,471 295 4,108 1,609 77 21 5,278 4,932 672 4,369 1,541 192 22 7,481 5,742 639 3,854 1,059 133 -------------------------------------------------------------- 21,341 18,280 2,993 15,332 4,728 500 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2933 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note : 19-02-2013 being holiday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti