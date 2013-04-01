Apr 1 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Mar 04 to Mar 08, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 04 2,519 2,241 403 505 217 107 05 2,428 1,464 309 213 123 106 06 2,553 1,455 304 596 113 69 07 2,519 1,597 433 247 170 108 08 2,405 1,147 708 264 130 273 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,424 7,904 2,157 1,825 753 663 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 04 8,132 7,224 568 3,977 1,394 35 05 8,717 7,748 651 4,442 1,175 93 06 7,934 7,827 649 3,403 929 104 07 8,176 7,445 672 4,449 721 186 08 8,255 6,516 536 3,566 1,308 35 -------------------------------------------------------------- 41,214 36,760 3,076 19,837 5,527 453 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 04 2,681 1,692 1,016 484 371 127 05 2,196 1,650 735 219 118 111 06 2,632 1,170 603 591 105 86 07 2,753 1,563 654 247 359 103 08 2,185 1,553 781 261 138 314 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,447 7,628 3,789 1,802 1,091 741 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 04 8,082 7,259 616 4,041 1,379 64 05 8,517 8,627 837 4,440 1,189 98 06 7,776 8,985 736 3,425 1,039 106 07 8,234 8,501 661 21,034 776 186 08 8,410 7,349 668 3,558 1,343 39 -------------------------------------------------------------- 41,019 40,721 3,518 36,498 5,726 493 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3893 rupees source RBI reference rate .