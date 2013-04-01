Apr 1 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Mar 11 to Mar 15, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 11 2,085 1,336 455 265 184 249 12 2,810 1,795 635 239 223 89 13 2,277 1,419 561 393 341 164 14 2,287 1,534 478 537 176 132 15 2,970 2,726 1,273 195 303 293 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,429 8,810 3,402 1,629 1,227 927 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 11 8,218 6,286 634 3,353 644 25 12 8,229 6,882 537 3,688 1,170 107 13 8,905 5,472 619 4,204 1,477 70 14 9,113 6,054 566 3,399 555 183 15 9,751 6,650 1,368 3,915 909 98 -------------------------------------------------------------- 44,216 31,344 3,724 18,559 4,755 483 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 11 2,009 1,523 702 266 185 249 12 2,313 1,688 1,350 240 210 105 13 2,148 1,813 728 395 385 164 14 1,885 1,817 790 534 172 138 15 2,989 2,349 2,002 195 312 285 -------------------------------------------------------------- 11,344 9,190 5,572 1,630 1,264 941 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 11 8,109 7,165 505 3,346 589 29 12 8,354 8,189 640 3,666 1,168 116 13 8,772 6,414 829 4,177 1,531 88 14 8,865 7,798 775 3,369 523 187 15 9,583 7,853 1,422 3,929 909 103 -------------------------------------------------------------- 43,683 37,419 4,171 18,487 4,720 523 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3893 rupees source RBI reference rate .