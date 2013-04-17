Apr 17 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Mar 25 to Mar 28, 2013 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Mar
25 4,619 2,296 2,325 549 129 122
26 4,203 2,512 1,359 682 628 1,083
28 6,682 2,206 1,265 552 306 388
--------------------------------------------------------------
15,504 7,014 4,949 1,783 1,063 1,593
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Mar
25 9,775 7,464 1,377 8,159 3,174 146
26 8,407 6,985 1,490 3,726 3,753 251
28 10,628 10,906 1,398 3,644 3,056 524
--------------------------------------------------------------
28,810 25,355 4,265 15,529 9,983 921
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Mar
25 4,140 3,085 2,251 566 129 117
26 3,924 2,297 1,538 678 637 1,101
28 4,930 3,873 1,793 550 310 465
--------------------------------------------------------------
12,994 9,255 5,582 1,794 1,076 1,683
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Mar
25 9,718 8,871 1,453 3,947 3,110 142
26 8,241 8,885 1,837 3,692 3,762 258
28 9,545 12,311 2,076 3,506 2,900 626
--------------------------------------------------------------
27,504 30,067 5,366 11,145 9,772 1,026
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9423 rupees source RBI reference rate
Note:- (27-03-2013 and 29-03-2013 being holidays on account of
Holi & Good Friday respectively)