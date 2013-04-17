Apr 17 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Mar 25 to Mar 28, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 25 4,619 2,296 2,325 549 129 122 26 4,203 2,512 1,359 682 628 1,083 28 6,682 2,206 1,265 552 306 388 -------------------------------------------------------------- 15,504 7,014 4,949 1,783 1,063 1,593 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 25 9,775 7,464 1,377 8,159 3,174 146 26 8,407 6,985 1,490 3,726 3,753 251 28 10,628 10,906 1,398 3,644 3,056 524 -------------------------------------------------------------- 28,810 25,355 4,265 15,529 9,983 921 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 25 4,140 3,085 2,251 566 129 117 26 3,924 2,297 1,538 678 637 1,101 28 4,930 3,873 1,793 550 310 465 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,994 9,255 5,582 1,794 1,076 1,683 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 25 9,718 8,871 1,453 3,947 3,110 142 26 8,241 8,885 1,837 3,692 3,762 258 28 9,545 12,311 2,076 3,506 2,900 626 -------------------------------------------------------------- 27,504 30,067 5,366 11,145 9,772 1,026 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9423 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note:- (27-03-2013 and 29-03-2013 being holidays on account of Holi & Good Friday respectively)