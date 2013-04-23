Apr 23 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Apr 01 to Apr 05, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 01* 2 0 0 192 1 10 02 4,320 797 419 655 170 61 03 2,812 864 711 324 108 74 04 3,072 3,253 1,293 279 186 372 05 2,406 1,026 570 180 382 198 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,612 5,940 2,993 1,630 847 715 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 01* 0 0 0 88 141 2 02 10,775 11,851 1,457 3,273 2,305 118 03 8,183 10,432 917 2,922 1,914 169 04 8,165 11,169 701 4,629 2,392 150 05 8,237 9,196 1,021 4,294 2,157 102 -------------------------------------------------------------- 35,360 42,648 4,096 15,206 8,909 541 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 01* 2 0 0 192 1 10 02 3,729 1,449 552 654 172 65 03 2,666 1,095 960 322 111 86 04 2,566 2,269 2,225 162 207 366 05 2,306 1,283 474 173 380 229 -------------------------------------------------------------- 11,269 6,096 4,211 1,503 871 756 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 01* 0 0 0 88 141 2 02 10,821 13,513 1,459 3,262 2,296 113 03 8,194 12,172 902 2,936 1,845 168 04 8,031 12,414 1,006 4,560 1,504 138 05 8,410 10,560 1,007 4,278 1,282 100 -------------------------------------------------------------- 35,456 48,659 4,374 15,124 7,068 521 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2995 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note:- *Volumes are low on account of Annual Financial Closing