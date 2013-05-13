May 13 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Apr 22 to Apr 26, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 22 3,495 2,141 443 570 305 192 23 2,779 1,488 386 383 186 227 25 4,198 1,042 392 751 242 268 26 4,160 2,541 1,899 355 194 146 -------------------------------------------------------------- 14,632 7,212 3,120 2,059 927 833 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 22 7,099 7,263 1,348 3,964 1,283 92 23 7,915 7,477 1,488 4,165 1,086 52 25 7,932 6,216 778 4,163 1,233 278 26 10,712 6,077 500 3,963 1,230 537 -------------------------------------------------------------- 33,658 27,033 4,114 16,255 4,832 959 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 22 4,898 1,330 1,152 571 298 205 23 2,557 1,090 920 391 168 244 25 3,436 1,727 594 748 238 275 26 3,281 2,850 2,386 355 174 137 -------------------------------------------------------------- 14,172 6,997 5,052 2,065 878 861 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 22 7,207 8,116 1,367 3,941 1,160 82 23 8,108 8,314 1,374 4,173 1,266 52 25 8,457 6,316 474 4,153 1,275 267 26 10,726 6,622 413 3,975 1,230 530 -------------------------------------------------------------- 34,498 29,368 3,628 16,242 4,931 931 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 54.5413 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note :- 24-04-2013 being a holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti