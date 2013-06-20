Jun 20 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Apr 29 to May 3, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr/May 29 3,478 1,715 517 654 297 284 30 3,971 3,708 1,151 394 314 233 02 3,187 1,750 416 382 152 109 03 2,480 1,202 236 135 160 140 -------------------------------------------------------------- 13,116 8,375 2,320 1,565 923 766 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr/May 29 7,546 7,382 912 3,424 1,707 238 30 12,105 10,201 1,353 3,855 1,573 265 02 9,606 7,755 491 3,146 1,108 649 03 9,055 6,855 357 2,814 911 818 -------------------------------------------------------------- 38,312 32,193 3,113 13,239 5,299 1,970 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr/May 29 3,174 1,365 1,166 644 313 276 30 3,688 3,232 2,088 388 329 222 02 2,848 2,797 974 378 159 114 03 2,181 1,168 495 132 158 127 -------------------------------------------------------------- 11,891 8,562 4,723 1,542 959 739 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Apr/May 29 7,911 8,586 772 3,491 1,601 238 30 12,163 11,309 1,388 3,829 1,490 261 02 9,905 8,382 384 3,166 1,350 659 03 9,154 7,937 625 2,812 995 822 -------------------------------------------------------------- 39,133 36,214 3,169 13,298 5,436 1,980 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7000 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note:- 01-05-2013 being a holiday on account of Maharashtra Day