Jun 20 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 06 to May 10, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- May 06 2,278 1,280 486 356 239 125 07 2,355 1,306 361 288 143 75 08 2,135 965 176 584 129 100 09 2,264 977 358 305 157 141 10 2,375 2,888 541 181 292 247 -------------------------------------------------------------- 11,407 7,416 1,922 1,714 960 688 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- May 06 7,614 6,324 175 3,447 1,010 47 07 7,802 5,075 249 3,833 1,141 72 08 6,817 6,292 380 3,382 1,008 23 09 7,130 5,889 601 3,292 1,105 134 10 8,795 7,760 588 5,079 1,176 57 -------------------------------------------------------------- 38,158 31,340 1,993 19,033 5,440 333 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- May 06 2,546 1,399 454 359 318 127 07 2,018 1,456 435 296 146 77 08 2,177 826 474 577 142 103 09 2,415 656 350 301 155 176 10 2,827 1,423 1,522 179 308 231 -------------------------------------------------------------- 11,983 5,760 3,235 1,712 1,069 714 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- May 06 7,661 7,129 210 3,359 974 44 07 7,796 5,953 362 3,838 1,095 69 08 6,834 7,037 505 3,403 904 24 09 6,468 7,081 960 3,298 1,172 131 10 8,485 8,923 647 5,073 1,246 50 -------------------------------------------------------------- 37,244 36,123 2,684 18,971 5,391 318 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7000 rupees source RBI reference rate .