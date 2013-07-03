Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jul 3 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 03 to Jun 07, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 03 2,395 1,119 383 384 131 96 04 1,899 1,119 524 214 208 124 05 1,890 1,092 503 536 115 90 06 2,127 1,367 397 135 97 94 07 2,510 2,361 532 180 211 317 -------------------------------------------------------------- 10,821 7,058 2,339 1,449 762 721 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 03 7,083 6,842 371 3,785 1,088 40 04 8,306 5,871 350 3,427 1,243 61 05 7,689 6,388 745 3,636 1,310 40 06 7,680 5,486 723 3,294 1,093 490 07 8,415 7,019 455 3,957 1,245 429 -------------------------------------------------------------- 39,173 31,606 2,644 18,099 5,979 1,060 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 03 2,753 1,030 331 384 134 99 04 2,337 1,183 436 212 208 118 05 2,380 1,117 330 480 95 83 06 1,778 1,320 652 127 98 83 07 2,473 2,307 400 177 193 322 -------------------------------------------------------------- 11,721 6,957 2,149 1,380 728 705 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 03 7,487 7,384 408 3,796 1,052 36 04 7,690 6,857 700 3,451 1,236 54 05 7,861 7,323 499 3,741 1,322 41 06 7,479 6,185 1,013 3,361 1,130 490 07 8,152 7,753 848 3,999 1,338 426 -------------------------------------------------------------- 38,669 35,502 3,468 18,348 6,078 1,047 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1005 rupees source RBI reference rate .
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.