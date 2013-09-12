Sep 12 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Aug 12 to Aug 16, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 12 1,949 2,062 959 360 187 177 13 2,176 1,560 800 384 101 92 14 2,065 1,226 475 459 141 98 16 2,540 1,235 640 374 168 151 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 8,730 6,083 2,874 1,577 597 518 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 12 6,745 6,556 354 3,242 1,689 51 13 6,526 5,012 462 3,631 995 218 14 7,263 6,084 667 3,483 1,158 86 16 7,328 5,673 225 3,133 1,867 75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 27,862 23,325 1,708 13,489 5,709 430 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 12 3,073 1,374 1,472 355 189 190 13 2,738 1,144 853 383 104 91 14 2,314 1,107 760 459 140 107 16 2,340 1,323 833 314 124 160 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,465 4,948 3,918 1,511 557 548 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 12 6,159 6,510 438 3,254 1,639 42 13 6,249 4,943 481 3,601 952 220 14 6,903 5,701 796 3,466 1,168 63 16 7,065 5,986 428 3,269 1,846 75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 26,376 23,140 2,143 13,590 5,605 400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6673 rupees source RBI reference rate .