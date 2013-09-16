Sep 16 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Aug 19 to Aug 23, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 19 1,997 1,253 718 337 91 84 20 1,604 1,200 414 218 91 107 21 1,988 1,227 403 181 153 117 22 1,881 2,370 440 259 134 175 23 2,400 2,352 914 349 171 220 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,870 8,402 2,889 1,344 640 703 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 19 6,553 5,350 357 2,803 1,120 33 20 6,983 6,954 969 3,177 1,163 139 21 7,924 7,718 1,565 2,492 1,087 59 22 7,478 6,018 988 2,943 907 140 23 9,055 7,497 919 2,743 1,001 295 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 37,993 33,537 4,798 14,158 5,278 666 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 19 2,216 1,842 735 278 99 78 20 1,782 1,564 861 228 86 93 21 1,819 1,739 1,375 179 163 125 22 2,211 2,205 986 256 133 198 23 2,708 2,701 1,074 342 164 255 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,736 10,051 5,031 1,283 645 749 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 19 6,259 5,223 487 2,858 1,254 115 20 6,372 7,224 652 3,194 1,303 132 21 7,227 7,852 1,320 2,488 1,308 52 22 7,211 6,775 588 2,931 910 119 23 8,254 6,617 961 2,725 1,090 301 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 35,323 33,691 4,008 14,196 5,865 719 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7890 rupees source RBI reference rate .