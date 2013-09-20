Sep 20 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Aug 26 to Aug 30, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 26 2,672 1,251 540 607 101 135 27 2,305 1,810 830 301 269 217 28 2,883 2,013 825 361 225 198 29 2,816 1,817 1,202 263 346 360 30 4,264 2,783 2,112 131 217 260 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,940 9,674 5,509 1,663 1,158 1,170 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 26 7,971 5,607 611 2,227 1,026 28 27 7,590 5,958 1,029 2,756 2,808 89 28 7,275 6,936 1,443 3,427 2,038 46 29 7,534 8,730 1,286 2,930 1,535 274 30 9,392 9,994 826 3,046 1,433 49 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 39,762 37,225 5,195 14,386 8,840 486 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 26 2,310 1,303 1,000 596 105 137 27 2,456 1,734 1,061 303 293 156 28 2,785 2,036 1,482 304 213 210 29 2,446 2,511 2,033 259 373 357 30 4,307 3,198 3,412 133 179 298 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,304 10,782 8,988 1,595 1,163 1,158 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 26 7,338 5,252 1,063 2,215 1,012 40 27 6,965 5,909 1,318 2,777 2,886 100 28 6,901 6,445 1,292 3,452 2,152 46 29 6,760 8,704 1,220 2,926 1,502 279 30 8,367 9,133 670 3,065 1,618 39 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 36,331 35,443 5,563 14,435 9,170 504 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2430 rupees source RBI reference rate .