Oct 21 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Sep 30 to Oct 4, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep/Oct 30 3,564 1,921 1,233 417 248 284 01 2,008 1,036 708 307 143 155 03 2,449 1,477 722 508 110 165 04 3,209 2,428 1,509 417 116 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,230 6,862 4,172 1,649 617 704 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep/Oct 30 7,742 8,113 1,348 2,914 1,875 55 01 5,880 6,529 624 3,313 1,518 33 03 7,791 7,329 544 3,008 1,551 131 04 6,848 7,743 1,025 3,328 2,112 126 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 28,261 29,714 3,541 12,563 7,056 345 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep/Oct 30 2,836 2,507 1,324 409 247 289 01 2,572 1,220 823 311 140 159 03 2,449 1,669 833 506 110 165 04 2,844 2,188 2,664 412 103 97 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,701 7,584 5,644 1,638 600 710 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep/Oct 30 7,691 8,818 1,105 2,956 1,777 57 01 5,563 7,785 580 3,339 1,539 32 03 7,509 7,757 751 3,022 1,617 139 04 6,710 9,443 838 3,330 2,143 126 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 27,473 33,803 3,274 12,647 7,076 354 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4885 rupees source RBI reference rate .