Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Nov 18 to Nov 22, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 18 3,426 1,106 714 335 117 91 19 2,594 1,070 714 458 113 126 20 2,592 1,144 378 322 131 147 21 1,953 1,027 336 444 148 161 22 2,178 1,085 472 221 196 163 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,743 5,432 2,614 1,780 705 688 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 18 7,293 7,547 395 2,617 1,032 54 19 7,303 6,909 672 3,365 1,430 202 20 6,332 5,032 1,158 3,039 1,141 59 21 7,393 4,954 516 3,465 1,040 74 22 5,948 3,887 280 2,411 1,087 50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 34,269 28,329 3,021 14,897 5,730 439 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 18 2,563 1,815 883 338 128 89 19 2,032 1,609 992 452 128 126 20 1,749 1,348 780 322 139 137 21 1,811 1,461 746 441 153 163 22 2,972 756 788 224 185 166 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,127 6,989 4,189 1,777 733 681 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 18 7,280 8,428 503 2,596 1,128 49 19 7,057 8,020 877 3,370 1,533 183 20 6,442 7,242 880 3,052 1,201 69 21 6,724 5,822 703 3,451 1,137 60 22 5,617 5,164 338 2,391 1,156 52 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 33,120 34,676 3,301 14,860 6,155 413 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4075 rupees source RBI reference rate .