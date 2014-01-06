Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Nov 25 to Nov 29, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 25 2,027 2,160 822 456 299 235 26 2,626 1,898 1,824 408 232 163 27 3,479 2,011 2,269 698 386 418 28 1,317 1,444 765 327 383 338 29 2,420 2,399 1,040 242 309 278 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,869 9,912 6,720 2,131 1,609 1,432 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 25 6,130 5,530 263 2,752 2,450 62 26 6,283 5,513 519 2,744 1,649 172 27 7,032 6,717 507 3,271 1,743 61 28 5,264 3,507 367 2,073 808 49 29 7,718 7,753 399 3,020 2,033 104 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 32,427 29,020 2,055 13,860 8,683 448 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 25 2,805 1,856 945 448 304 234 26 2,014 2,676 1,697 407 237 169 27 3,245 2,750 2,094 705 385 423 28 1,336 1,625 671 278 372 335 29 3,084 1,807 1,858 227 279 260 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,484 10,714 7,265 2,065 1,577 1,421 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 25 5,933 5,914 353 2,803 2,533 38 26 6,193 6,658 605 2,741 1,719 185 27 6,852 8,214 521 3,256 1,752 65 28 5,007 4,620 387 2,132 765 51 29 7,183 9,989 734 2,967 2,079 89 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31,168 35,395 2,600 13,899 8,848 428 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4075 rupees source RBI reference rate .