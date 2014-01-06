Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Dec 02 to Dec 06, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 02 2,927 1,112 724 272 147 160 03 1,945 714 360 264 60 59 04 1,992 871 519 318 178 167 05 4,044 1,305 700 265 149 178 06 2,237 1,015 590 369 108 96 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,145 5,017 2,893 1,488 642 660 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 02 7,470 7,418 354 2,227 1,454 68 03 4,863 6,278 238 2,390 1,096 68 04 6,448 6,360 328 3,081 1,120 74 05 9,933 9,976 672 2,677 1,140 42 06 6,001 6,664 800 2,341 1,288 146 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 34,715 36,696 2,392 12,716 6,098 398 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 02 1,729 1,687 1,469 253 162 161 03 1,609 844 606 266 59 55 04 1,833 1,315 673 314 177 159 05 2,176 3,086 1,060 270 148 182 06 2,102 1,509 792 362 107 98 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,449 8,441 4,600 1,465 653 655 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 02 7,344 7,872 578 2,242 1,534 52 03 4,560 6,516 345 2,436 1,136 69 04 6,343 6,828 746 3,090 1,127 76 05 9,703 9,973 1,004 2,679 1,155 43 06 5,650 7,276 625 2,333 1,313 137 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 33,600 38,465 3,298 12,780 6,265 377 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4075 rupees source RBI reference rate .