Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Dec 09 to Dec 13, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 09 2,278 1,484 695 590 211 266 10 2,292 1,405 516 330 108 76 11 2,324 1,542 553 278 209 164 12 2,323 1,269 418 227 89 114 13 2,371 1,917 525 151 144 137 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,588 7,617 2,707 1,576 761 757 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 09 7,133 7,078 585 2,538 1,216 38 10 6,782 7,487 561 2,893 1,496 35 11 6,219 7,731 665 2,630 1,051 32 12 7,621 6,856 403 2,680 2,070 60 13 8,434 7,628 199 2,852 1,879 69 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 36,189 36,780 2,413 13,593 7,712 234 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 09 1,959 2,044 1,037 590 209 264 10 1,635 1,682 1,085 327 107 76 11 2,059 1,531 1,351 273 209 165 12 1,907 1,575 1,025 223 87 116 13 2,601 1,899 803 142 133 137 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,161 8,731 5,301 1,555 745 758 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 09 7,100 6,383 594 2,526 1,306 40 10 6,407 7,475 686 2,930 1,794 38 11 5,929 7,154 748 2,588 1,198 34 12 7,356 6,545 554 2,734 2,177 60 13 7,973 8,139 314 2,898 1,924 64 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 34,765 35,696 2,896 13,676 8,399 236 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4075 rupees source RBI reference rate .