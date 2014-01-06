Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Dec 16 to Dec 20, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 16 2,410 1,109 360 468 131 95 17 2,308 1,634 588 259 169 139 18 1,503 874 558 289 82 144 19 2,763 1,855 508 295 234 214 20 2,801 986 535 139 32 58 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,785 6,458 2,549 1,450 648 650 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 16 7,435 6,455 416 2,485 1,772 38 17 5,965 6,072 397 2,336 1,296 20 18 5,135 5,475 617 2,061 1,015 42 19 7,424 7,426 640 2,909 1,553 245 20 4,969 5,596 338 2,110 1,040 63 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30,928 31,024 2,408 11,901 6,676 408 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 16 2,042 1,308 938 455 131 95 17 3,059 897 1,519 259 170 139 18 1,702 377 826 286 82 144 19 2,737 1,743 1,258 295 215 214 20 2,564 1,351 788 140 33 55 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,104 5,676 5,329 1,435 631 647 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 16 7,090 7,018 370 2,497 1,786 24 17 6,015 5,838 341 2,328 1,399 20 18 5,047 5,348 510 2,069 1,221 26 19 7,132 7,680 618 2,949 1,737 268 20 4,911 6,187 378 2,106 1,135 63 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30,195 32,071 2,217 11,949 7,278 401 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4075 rupees source RBI reference rate .