Jan 15 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Dec 23 to Dec 27, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 23 2,285 1,175 590 671 132 141 24 2,123 985 558 424 196 178 26 2,244 1,331 460 277 273 244 27 2,862 2,479 1,267 168 540 477 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,514 5,970 2,875 1,540 1,141 1,040 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 23 4,695 6,353 479 1,885 1,596 287 24 4,027 5,253 521 1,746 1,371 306 26 4,017 5,800 500 1,846 778 28 27 5,950 5,924 418 3,187 2,676 173 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 18,689 23,330 1,918 8,664 6,421 794 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 23 2,386 1,467 683 669 145 139 24 2,530 1,170 549 424 189 181 26 2,141 1,306 691 275 271 266 27 2,853 2,143 1,771 160 544 461 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,910 6,086 3,694 1,528 1,149 1,047 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 23 4,515 6,937 515 1,869 1,726 291 24 3,993 5,831 428 1,766 1,442 314 26 3,993 6,534 534 1,778 823 27 27 5,684 6,462 665 3,215 2,513 175 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 18,185 25,764 2,142 8,628 6,504 807 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5885 rupees source RBI reference rate . (25-12-2013 being a holiday on account of Christmas)