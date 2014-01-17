Jan 17 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Dec 30,2013 to Jan 03, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec /Jan 30 2,917 1,756 1,328 554 367 345 31 2,626 1,890 955 335 251 222 01 770 756 100 4 2 1 02 1,696 1,203 470 206 146 158 03 2,244 1,261 1,142 134 605 648 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,253 6,866 3,995 1,233 1,371 1,374 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec /Jan 30 5,517 8,199 1,113 1,991 2,047 247 31 5,926 8,332 1,030 1,300 1,336 320 01 2,011 2,211 325 39 704 8 02 5,968 7,648 785 2,962 963 125 03 6,591 7,313 730 2,886 1,010 220 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 26,013 33,703 3,983 9,178 6,060 920 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec /Jan 30 3,018 1,997 1,335 559 381 341 31 2,688 1,686 1,533 332 223 258 01 945 642 154 3 2 1 02 2,387 853 755 199 220 132 03 2,530 1,847 966 135 605 646 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,568 7,025 4,743 1,228 1,431 1,378 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec /Jan 30 5,260 8,806 1,292 1,950 2,232 244 31 5,789 9,387 1,167 1,281 1,403 338 01 2,000 2,108 291 38 704 7 02 5,665 8,316 692 2,940 1,068 125 03 6,343 8,324 750 2,871 1,129 213 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 25,057 36,941 4,192 9,080 6,536 927 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3518 rupees source RBI reference rate .